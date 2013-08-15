Photos: Hubble Space Telescope's Galaxy 'Zoo' Gallery

The Hubble Sequence Throughout the Universe's history

NASA, ESA, M. Kornmesser

This image shows "slices" of the Universe at different times throughout its history (present day, and at 4 and 11 billion years ago). Each slice goes further back in time, showing how galaxies of each type appear. Image released August 15, 2013.

Present Day Universe

NASA, ESA, M. Kornmesser

This image shows a "slice" of the Universe as it is today. The shape is that of the Hubble tuning fork diagram, which describes and separates galaxies according to their morphology into spiral (S), elliptical (E), and lenticular (S0) galaxies. Image released August 15, 2013.

The Universe 4 Billion Years Ago

NASA, ESA, M. Kornmesser

This image shows a "slice" of the Universe some 4 billion years back in time. The shape is that of the Hubble tuning fork diagram, which describes and separates galaxies according to their morphology into spiral (S), elliptical (E), and lenticular (S0) galaxies. Image released August 15, 2013.

The Universe 11 Billion Years Ago

NASA, ESA, M. Kornmesser

This image shows a "slice" of the Universe some 11 billion years back in time. The shape is that of the Hubble tuning fork diagram, which describes and separates galaxies according to their morphology into spiral (S), elliptical (E), and lenticular (S0) galaxies. Image released August 15, 2013.

The Hubble Tuning Fork — Classification of Galaxies

NASA & ESA

The American astronomer Edwin Hubble, developed a classification scheme of galaxies in 1926. he diagram is roughly divided into two parts: elliptical galaxies (ellipticals) and spiral galaxies (spirals). Hubble gave the ellipticals numbers from zero to seven, which characterize the ellipticity of the galaxy: "E0" is almost round, "E7" is very elliptical. Image released October 6, 1999.

The NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope During Servicing Mission 4

NASA

This image was taken from the Space Shuttle Atlantis just after the Hubble Space Telescope was intercepted by the Shuttle's robotic arm during Servicing Mission 4. Image released May 24, 2009.

Hubble in Orbit

European Space Agency

This illustration shows the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope in its high orbit 600 kilometers above Earth. Image released January 16, 2011.