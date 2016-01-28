Trending

Another World — Mars' Strange Surface | Space Wallpaper

By Science & Astronomy 

Another World — Mars' Strange Surface
What appear to be tiny oases in a vast pink desert are thought to be Martian sand darkened by melting carbon dioxide ice.
(Image: © HiRISE, MRO, LPL (U. Arizona), NASA)

What appear to be tiny oases nurturing a variety of trees in a vast pink desert are not, actually. The Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captured this image in April of 2008 near Mars' North Pole. Experts believe the dark spots are wet patches of Martian sand that grew from melting carbon dioxide ice due to the spring Sun. In close up views of the image sand slides are evident from swirling clouds of dust. [See more photos from the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter. ]

