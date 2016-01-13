Sneak Peek: Philip K. Dick Science Fiction Film Festival Comes to NYC

The Philip K. Dick Science Fiction Film Festival returns to New York City this Thursday through Sunday (Jan. 14-17).

The festival was founded in 2012 as "an outlet for independent science fiction filmmakers to showcase their work," according to the festival's website. Besides science fiction films (both short and feature-length), the festival also screens science documentaries. Check out the festival trailer below for a sneak peek at what to expect, or have a look at the festival program.

You can also go here to see trailers for some of the films that will be screened at the festival.

Tickets to the festival are currently on sale via the festival's website. Tickets to most screenings are $20 presale, with discounts available if you buy tickets to multiple screenings or for multiple days. Right now, customers who purchase a ticket to one feature-length film can also get a free ticket to a block of short films. Or, click this link for a 50-percent discount on tickets to individual screenings.

Films accepted to the festival will be judged by a three-person panel, with awards given to the top-ranked films. Last year, "Painting the Way to the Moon," about mathematician and artist Ed Belbruno, won for best documentary.

Philip K. Dick (1928 - 1982) was a prolific writer known largely for his science fiction work, and later for his nonfiction writings on philosophy and theology. Many of Dick's stories were adapted into films, including "Blade Runner" (1982), "Total Recall" (1990), "Minority Report" (2002) and "A Scanner Darkly" (2006). Recently, his novel "The Man in the High Castle" was adapted into a TV series by Amazon.com.

Original article on Space.com.