Veil Nebula: Supernova Remnant | Space Wallpaper

The Veil Nebula, in the constellation Cygnus, is one of the most massive and brilliant features in the x-ray sky. The supernova that created this spectacular cosmic scene exploded many thousands of years ago. This small section, captured by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope, is in a region known as the Witch's Broom Nebula. [Learn more about Veil Nebula.] Wallpapers Standard

