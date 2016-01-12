Trending

Veil Nebula: Supernova Remnant | Space Wallpaper

Veil Nebula: Supernova Remnant
The Veil Nebula, in the constellation Cygnus, is one of the most massive and brilliant features in the x-ray sky.
(Image: © NASA, ESA, Hubble Heritage Team)

The Veil Nebula, in the constellation Cygnus, is one of the most massive and brilliant features in the x-ray sky. The supernova that created this spectacular cosmic scene exploded many thousands of years ago. This small section, captured by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope, is in a region known as the Witch's Broom Nebula. [Learn more about Veil Nebula.]

