The Veil Nebula, in the constellation Cygnus, is one of the most massive and brilliant features in the x-ray sky. The supernova that created this spectacular cosmic scene exploded many thousands of years ago. This small section, captured by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope, is in a region known as the Witch's Broom Nebula. [Learn more about Veil Nebula.]
Veil Nebula: Supernova Remnant | Space Wallpaper
(Image: © NASA, ESA, Hubble Heritage Team)
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.