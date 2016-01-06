Trending

Beauty Out of Death | Space Wallpaper

Beauty Out of Death, planetary nebula eso 456-67
The planetary nebula ESO 456-67 shows the beauty that can be created by death, the death of a sun-like star.
(Image: © ESA/Hubble & NASA. Acknowledgement: J.-C. Lambry)

The beauty of the planetary nebula ESO 456-67 exhibits how the death of a sun-like star can create immense beauty. As the dying star inside Sagittarius throws off its remnants of dust and gas into space this unique and inspiring image emerges. [Learn more about nebula.]

