Whoa! 1st 'Star Trek: Beyond' Trailer Puts the Enterprise in Peril

The U.S.S. Enterprise appears to be torn apart in this scene from the first trailer of "Star Trek: Beyond," which arrives in theaters in July 2016

The first official trailer for next year's "Star Trek: Beyond" shows the fan-beloved starship Enterprise on the verge of breaking up while going through a dense asteroid field.

"We've got no ship. No crew. How are we going to get out of this one?" Capt. James T. Kirk (played by Chris Pine) asks in the awesome trailer as the Beastie Boys' "Sabotage" plays in the background.

The third rebooted "Star Trek" film is directed by Justin Lin, who is best known for "The Fast and the Furious" car-racing franchise. And the action in the high-energy, 90-second preview really shows. [The Evolution of 'Star Trek' (Infographic)]

Among other scenes shown from "Star Trek: Beyond" are Scotty (Simon Pegg) clinging onto a cliff after jumping from a small ship, and Leonard "Bones" McCoy (Karl Urban) and Spock (Zachary Quinto) at robotic gunpoint.

The U.S.S. Enterprise appears to be torn apart in this scene from the first trailer of "Star Trek: Beyond," which arrives in theaters in July 2016 (Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

"Well, at least I won't die alone," McCoy says. A moment later, Spock is "beamed" out of the scene to parts unknown. Bones turns around, surprised. "Well, that's just typical."

Media reports say the trailer was supposed to debut in theaters ahead of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," but after the trailer leaked, it was released officially today (Dec. 14).

The film will be released July 22, 2016, during the 50th anniversary year of the "Star Trek" franchise. The approaching milestone has sparked many tributes from the original "Star Trek" crew and its successors. These tributes include two upcoming documentaries on the first Spock (Leonard Nimoy), who appeared in the first two films of the rebooted franchise and died earlier this year.

Incidentally, the USS Enterprise has been lost (or almost lost) in several "Star Trek" films over the decades — most famously, during "Star Trek III: The Search for Spock," when Kirk (played by William Shatner) intentionally destroys the ship to keep it away from the Klingons.

Follow Elizabeth Howell @howellspace. Follow us @Spacedotcom, and on Facebook and Google+. Original article on Space.com.