Trending

A Fond Farewell — A Star Says Goodbye | Space Wallpaper

By Science & Astronomy 

A Fond Farewell — A Star Says Goodbye
Menzel 2, a planetary nebula, arrives at its final stages of life as a white dwarf.
(Image: © ESA/Hubble & NASA)

Planetary nebula PK 329-02.2 in the Norma constellation in the southern sky, also known as Menzel 2, has spent an innumerable number of years as a winding blue cloud. Nearing the end of its life, the nebula has shed its outer layer and the cloud is dissipating, and Mz 2 is becoming a white dwarf. [See more planetary nebulae.]

Wallpapers

Standard
800x600
1024x768
1280x1024
1600x1200
Wide
1280x800
1440x900
1680x1050
1920x1200

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.