A Fond Farewell — A Star Says Goodbye | Space Wallpaper

Planetary nebula PK 329-02.2 in the Norma constellation in the southern sky, also known as Menzel 2, has spent an innumerable number of years as a winding blue cloud. Nearing the end of its life, the nebula has shed its outer layer and the cloud is dissipating, and Mz 2 is becoming a white dwarf. [See more planetary nebulae.]

Wallpapers Standard

800x600

1024x768

1280x1024

1600x1200

Wide

1280x800

1440x900

1680x1050

1920x1200

