Planetary nebula PK 329-02.2 in the Norma constellation in the southern sky, also known as Menzel 2, has spent an innumerable number of years as a winding blue cloud. Nearing the end of its life, the nebula has shed its outer layer and the cloud is dissipating, and Mz 2 is becoming a white dwarf. [See more planetary nebulae.]
A Fond Farewell — A Star Says Goodbye | Space Wallpaper
(Image: © ESA/Hubble & NASA)
