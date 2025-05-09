Doomed star circling supermassive black hole could be ripped apart in less than 6 years

News
By published

On each pass, the star kicks out one Jupiter's worth of mass from the black hole's disk.

A hazy yellow dot in the center of a dark patch of space. Other colorful dots are around as well.
A system astronomers call Ansky, in the galaxy at the center of this image, is home to a recently discovered series of quasi-periodic eruptions. (Image credit: Sloan Digital Sky Survey)

A star in a faraway galaxy is sending itself into a spiral of doom, repeatedly plunging through a disk of hot gas surrounding a black hole and releasing powerful bursts of X-rays in the process. Soon, it will be torn apart.

That's the assessment of what's going on in the core of a galaxy about 300 million light-years away called LEDA 3091738, where a giant black hole nicknamed "Ansky" is being orbited by a much lower-mass companion object.

The name is derived from the black hole's official designation of ZTF10acnsky, as its outbursts were spotted by the Zwicky Transient Facility on the Samuel Oschin Telescope at California's Palomar Observatory in 2019.

Now, new findings show that Ansky flares in X-rays roughly every four-and-a-half days, and that each flare lasts one-and-a-half days before dying back down and waiting for the cycle to begin again. Astronomers call these flares "quasi-periodic eruptions," or QPEs. So far, only eight sources of QPEs have been discovered in the entire universe, and Ansky produces the most energetic eruptions of those eight.

These new findings are thanks to a team led by Joheem Chakraborty, who is a Ph.D. student at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, using the Neutron star Interior Composition Explorer (NICER) that is fastened to the exterior of the International Space Station, in concert with the European Space Agency's XMM-Newton X-ray space telescope.

"These QPEs are mysterious and intensely interesting phenomena," said Chakraborty in a statement. "One of the most intriguing aspects is their quasi-periodic nature. We're still developing the methodologies and frameworks we need to understand what causes QPEs, and Ansky's unusual properties are helping us improve those tools."

And so, we're slowly forming a picture of why Ansky produces the X-ray flares.

an x-ray observatory lined with filter-covered black and white cups is seen outside a space station.

The NICER instrument on the ISS. (Image credit: NASA)

The supermassive black hole involved has a mass on the order of a million suns. It's surrounded by what's called an accretion disk, which is a torus of hot gas swirling around the black hole, waiting to be consumed. Meanwhile, a lower mass object, likely a star, is orbiting very close to the black hole and periodically plows through the accretion disk. As it does so, shockwaves ripple through the torus and heat the gas closest to the star's entry point. This heated gas has to get out of the way of the star, causing huge, expanding clouds of material to be sent billowing into space. It's the heating of this material expelled from the disk that produces the QPEs.

"In most QPE systems the supermassive black hole likely shreds a passing star, creating a small disk very close to itself," said Lorena Hernández-García of the Millennium Nucleus on Transversal Research and Technology to Explore Supermassive Black Holes (TITANS) and the University of Valparaíso, both in Chile. It was Hernández-García who led astronomers to discover Ansky back in 2019. "In Ansky’s case, we think the disk is much larger and can involve objects farther away, creating the longer timescales we observe."

Chakraborty's team monitored Ansky with NICER 16 times per day between May and July of 2024, tracking the periodicity of the eruptions and monitoring any changes in that periodicity. After adding XMM-Newton data to fill in any gaps, what they discovered is bad news for the star.

The star's orbital energy provides enough juice to heat the gas in the disk and then expel a quantity of material equivalent to Jupiter's mass at velocities up to 15% of the speed of light. Each time the star plows through the disk and produces a QPE, it loses some orbital energy, causing it to spiral closer to the maw of the black hole.

Assuming the star has the same mass as our sun, then it would take another 400 QPEs — spanning about 2,000 days, or 5 to 6 years — for it to lose all its orbital energy. This process would shrink its orbit, resulting in QPEs happening increasingly faster, until the star is either ripped apart by the black hole's gravitational tidal forces, or otherwise merges with it. If the star has a greater mass than our Sun, then it can survive for longer.

Related Stories:

James Webb Space Telescope finds a wild black hole growth spurt in galaxies at 'cosmic noon'

NASA spacecraft spots monster black hole bursting with X-rays 'releasing a hundred times more energy than we have seen elsewhere'

Could we use black holes to power future human civilizations?

Either way, the degradation of the star's orbit, corresponding to a faster rate of QPEs, should be apparent in the next few years and the rate at which the QPEs are becoming more frequent should tell astronomers about the companion star’s mass.

"We're going to keep observing Ansky for as long as we can," said Chakraborty. "We're still in the infancy of understanding QPEs. It’s such an exciting time because there’s so much to learn."

NICER and XMM-Newton will continue monitoring Ansky, which should eventually enable a more precise prediction of when the star will run out of orbital energy and be destroyed. When that happens, it will release a torrential outpouring of energy and astronomers will be able to witness a star being ripped apart in real time, from beginning to end.

The results from Ansky were published on 6 May in The Astrophysical Journal.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Keith Cooper
Keith Cooper
Contributing writer

Keith Cooper is a freelance science journalist and editor in the United Kingdom, and has a degree in physics and astrophysics from the University of Manchester. He's the author of "The Contact Paradox: Challenging Our Assumptions in the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence" (Bloomsbury Sigma, 2020) and has written articles on astronomy, space, physics and astrobiology for a multitude of magazines and websites.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about black holes

Hubble Telescope sees wandering black hole slurping up stellar spaghetti

What can ripples in spacetime reveal about black holes? Quite a bit, it turns out

US military taps Rocket Lab’s new Neutron launcher for ‘point to point’ cargo test flight in 2026
See more latest
Most Popular
a clam-shell rocket fuselage stands on supports outside a warehouse.
US military taps Rocket Lab’s new Neutron launcher for ‘point to point’ cargo test flight in 2026
A person stood on a platform with a large, nearby star behind them.
We finally have a release date for 'Foundation' season 3 on Apple TV+, thanks to this first-look trailer (video)
a spiral of gas and dust circle and are lit by a sold bright center
Face to face with a galaxy | Space photo of the day for May 9, 2025
A full moon is pictured through the leaves of a Jasmine plant.
Full 'Flower Moon' 2025 blooms on May 12: Here's where to look
a bright white dot near the center of an orange cloud of light on a black background
Hubble Telescope sees wandering black hole slurping up stellar spaghetti
Artist&#039;s illustration of a superstorm erupting from the sun.
The US isn't prepared for a big solar storm, exercise finds
Woman using a solar telescope to look at the sun safely
Best solar telescopes 2025: Safely observe sun spots and solar eclipses
The Antarctic iceberg A-23A is captured 45 miles (73 kilometers) off the coast of South Georgia Island in the South Atlantic Ocean on April 5, 2025 by the European Space Agency’s Copernicus Sentinel-3 satellite.
See the world's largest iceberg stranded in the South Atlantic (satellite photo)
A graphic in which the moon is pictured close to the bright star spica. A section of the constellation Virgo close to Spica is shown with a blue line joining its stars. The location of the prominent star Porrima is labelled in the upper right of the image, while the star Haze is labelled in the upper left.
Watch the moon and bright star Spica meet in a celestial dance on May 9
A reddish haze against a very starry gray sky.
Cosmic imposter bathes distant nebula in fiery red glow: 'This star should not be here'