EPIC Image of Earth | Space Wallpaper

By Spaceflight 

NASA’s Earth Polychromatic Imaging Camera (EPIC) Image of Earth 1920
The Deep Space Climate Observatory (DSCOVR) satellite captured its first view of the entire sunlit side of Earth from one million miles away on July 6, 2015.
(Image: © NASA)

This spectacular space wallpaper shows the Deep Space Climate Observatory (DSCOVR) satellite's first view of the entire sunlit side of Earth, taken from one million miles away on July 6, 2015. DSCOVR is operated by a partnership between NASA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the U.S. Air Force,

