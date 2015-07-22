EPIC Image of Earth | Space Wallpaper

The Deep Space Climate Observatory (DSCOVR) satellite captured its first view of the entire sunlit side of Earth from one million miles away on July 6, 2015. (Image: © NASA)

This spectacular space wallpaper shows the Deep Space Climate Observatory (DSCOVR) satellite's first view of the entire sunlit side of Earth, taken from one million miles away on July 6, 2015. DSCOVR is operated by a partnership between NASA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the U.S. Air Force, Wallpapers Standard

800x600

1024x768

1280x1024

1600x1200

Wide

1280x800

1440x900

1680x1050

1920x1200

