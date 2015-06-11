SyFy Channel's 'Dark Matter' TV Series in Photos

The Cast of "Dark Matter"

In the SyFy series "Dark Matter," six people wake up on a spaceship with no memory of who they are or how they got there.

Waking Up

Because the crew members can't remember their names, they are assigned numbers based on the order in which they wake up. Picture here, One.

A Seventh Crewmate

After the six wake up, they discover a seventh member of the crew: the Android.

The "Dark Matter" Ship

"Dark Matter" Spacestation

Spacetations like this one serve as waystations for interstellar travelers in the show "Dark Matter."

Talents Appear

Each of the six crew members, despite having no memory, find that they each have different talents, such as driving the ship or wielding samurai swords. But Five's talents are more mysterious.

Leader of the Pack

Crew member Two (left) has lost her memory but somehow still knows how to captain the ship. She quickly takes charge as leader of the group, while One serves as its moral compass.

Many Dangers

Self-serving, gun-loving Three quickly becomes the ship's security force.

A Mysterious Box

Four finds a puzzle box on the ship, one of many mysteries that arise in the pilot episode.

One

Mark Bendavid as One, in the SyFy series "Dark Matter."

Two

Melissa O'Neil as Two.