Stunning Night-Sky Images from the American Desert (Photos)

Grand Canyon Parashant National Monument

Bob Wick, Bureau of Land Management

Josh Chamot, features editor for Space.com, contributed this article to Space.com's Expert Voices: Op-Ed & Insight.

Some of the most beautiful night skies in the United States can be found on public lands managed by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM), a division of the U.S. Department of the Interior. Because the landscapes are pristine and untouched — preserved as part of the BLM mission, for future generations of Americans — the nights are truly dark and free of the light pollution plaguing many areas of the country. In honor of International Dark Sky Week, BLM posted this stunning series of images captured on our public lands by their photographer, Bob Wick — and for more incredible images of American wilderness, follow BLM on tumblr.

Sonoran Desert, Arizona

Bob Wick, Bureau of Land Management

Piper Mountain Wilderness, California

Bob Wick, Bureau of Land Management

Rio Grande, New Mexico

Bob Wick, Bureau of Land Management

Kingston Range Wilderness, California

Bob Wick, Bureau of Land Management

California Coastal National Monument, California

Bob Wick, Bureau of Land Management

