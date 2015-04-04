Best Space Photos of the Week — April 4, 2015

Photographer's Cosmic Passion Leads to Stunning Night Sky Images

Photographer Connor Hicks took some amazing images of the night sky near his home in Portsmouth, United Kingdom. [Read the Full Story]



Click through this gallery to see more amazing space photos from the week.

Strange 'Hollows' on Mercury Revealed by NASA Probe as Mission End Nears

NASA/Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory/Carnegie Institution of Washington

NASA's MESSENGER probe orbiting Mercury has found amazing hollows on the closest planet to the sun, helping answer questions about the world's geology. [Read the Full Story]

Eerie Green Space Clouds Glow in New Hubble Photos

NASA, ESA, W. Keel (University of Alabama, USA)

The venerable Hubble Space Telescope took this amazing image of green space clouds in deep space. The surprising clouds are actually tens of thousands of light years across. [Read the Full Story]

Hot, Young Star 'Missing Link' of Stellar Evolution

Wolfgang Steffen, Instituto de Astronomia, UNAM

Scientists may have found a stellar missing link, helping explain how massive stars evolve. [Read the Full Story]

Cassini Spacecraft Sees Saturn Moon Rhea in Eye-Popping Color

NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute

Saturn's moon rhea shines in this photo taken by NASA's Cassini orbiter exploring the ringed wonder's system. [Read the Full Story]

From Space, Typhoon Maysak's Eye Looks Like a Black Hole (Photo)

Terry Virts/NASA

Astronauts on the International Space Station can see a variety of amazing meteorological events from their vantage point far above Earth. NASA's Terry Virts captured this amazing image of Typhoon Maysak from the space station this week. [Read the Full Story]

Mars Rover Curiosity Spots 'Ice Cream Sandwich' Rocks (Photos)

NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS

Ice cream on Mars? NASA's Mars Curiosity rover took this picture of some strange rock formations on the Red Planet. [Read the Full Story]