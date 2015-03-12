Between Sea Stacks: Astrophotographer Capture Setting Stunning Sky View

Astrophotographer Jason Matias captured this gorgeous night view of the moon setting between sea stacks.

Jason Matias took the image on Jan. 1 of this year from Rialto Beach, Washington.

"I panicked when I saw that the moon was setting in orange hues and I had to keep chasing the angle to capture this photo. I ended up on a rock well into the tide to be able to shoot down this sea stack’s V [shape]," he wrote to Space.com. [Photos: Our Changing Moon]

Moonset is when the moon appears to fall below the horizon. The orange hues created by scattered light were a surprise to the photographer.

"The moon drops so fast that I really had to rush, shoot, move to take this photo," Matias wrote.

This photo is a 3 image composite shot in quick succession. All frames are ISO 800 and f/4.

