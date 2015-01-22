Amazing Night Sky Photos by Stargazers for January 2015

Night Sky Over Oxfordshire

Mark Bentley

January begins a new year of stargazing around the world, and that means amazing new photos by amateur astronomers. Take a look at some striking views of the night sky sent in to Space.com by readers in January 2015. Here: This image was taken by astrophotographer Mark Bentley from Oxfordshire, U.K. on Dec. 26, 2014. He sent it in to Space.com in January 2015.

Comet Lovejoy C/2014 Q2 and the Pleiades

Astrophotographer Sean Parker caught Comet Lovejoy C/2014 Q2 along with the Pleiades star cluster on Jan. 20, 2015. He is based in Tucson, Arizona.

Aurora Over Talkeetna, Alaska, in January 2015

Astrophotographer Dora Miller, who goes by the nickname of "Aurora Dora," sent in a photo of an auroral display taken in Talkeetna, Alaska, on Jan. 7, 2015.

Full Moon of January 2015 Seen in West Virginia

Jennifer Rose Lane

Astrophotographer Jennifer Rose Lane sent in a photo of the full moon, taken on Jan. 5, 2015, in Chapmanville, West Virginia.

Moon Over Oxfordshire

Mark Bentley

This image was taken by astrophotographer Mark Bentley from Oxfordshire, U.K. on March 1, 2014. He sent it in to Space.com in January 2015.

Moonset Between Sea Stacks in Washington

Jason Matias

This image was taken by astrophotographer Jason Matias from Rialto Beach, Washington on Jan. 4, 2014.

The Heart Nebula from London

Jaspal Chadha

This image was taken by astrophotographer Jaspal Chadha from London in December 2014.

M81 Spiral galaxy by Nitschke

Andy Nitschke

Astrophotographer Andy Nitschke captured this image of the spiral galaxy M81 and sent it in to Space.com in January 2015.

M1 Crab Nebula by Nitschke

Andy Nitschke

Astrophotographer Andy Nitscke captured this view of the M1 Crab Nebula and sent it in to Space.com in January 2015.

Moonlit Village Over Hungary

Béla Papp

This image was taken by astrophotographer Béla Papp from a small village in Hungary called Óbánya in the Mecsek mountain.