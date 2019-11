This space wallpaper shows the sky around the young multiple star system GG Tauri, which appears very close to the centre of this picture. (Image: © ESO/Digitized Sky Survey 2. Acknowledgement: Davide De Martin)

Wallpapers Standard

800x600

1024x768

1280x1024

1600x1200

Wide

1280x800

1440x900

1680x1050

1920x1200