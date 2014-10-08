'Blood Moon' Total Lunar Eclipse of Oct. 8, 2014 (Photos)

Blood Moon by John W. Johnson: Oct. 8, 2014

The moon passed through Earth's shadow on Oct. 8, 2014, marking a total lunar eclipse, the second of 2014, in a stunning blood moon. See photos of the amazing lunar eclipse in this Space.com gallery. HERE: The spectacular "blood moon" total lunar eclipse of Oct. 8, 2014 is captured by photographer John W. Johnson of the Omaha Astronomical Society in Nebraska in the United States. Read the Full Story.

Lunar Eclipse Seen in San Diego

Maxwell Palau/StarDude Astronomy

Astrophotographer Maxwell Palau captured the lunar eclipse in San Diego, California, on Oct. 8, 2014.

Lunar Eclipse Circular Collage

Connor Madison

Astrophotographer Connor Madison created this collage of lunar eclipse photos taken on Oct. 8, 2014, in Oshkosh, Wisconsin (at UW Oshkosh). He writes in an email message to Space.com: "I stacked the right side together in Photoshop,

Oct. 8, 2014, Lunar Eclipse Seen in Costa Mesa, CA

Pauline Acalin

Astrophotographer Pauline Acalin sent in an image of the lunar eclipse of Oct. 8, 2014, taken in Costa Mesa, California. Read the full story.

Lunar Eclipse and Manhattan Skyline

Stan Honda

From his vantage point in Queens, New York, astrophotographer Stan Honda caught the lunar eclipse as the moon descended over the Manhattan skyline in New York City on Oct. 8, 2014. He writes in an email to Space.com: "Moon was setting in totality; the rising sun washed out the view around 6:40 am. And the clouds obscured much of the view."

Lunar Eclipse with Sam Houston Statue

Sergio Garcia Rill

Astrophotographer Sergio Garcia Rill submitted a photo of the lunar eclipse of Oct. 8, 2014, taken in the museum district of Houston, Texas. Sam Houston appears to be looking at the eclipsed moon.

Lunar Eclipse and Stars Seen in Australia

CJ Armitage

Astrophotograher CJ Armitage sends a photo of the lunar eclipse of Oct. 8, 2014, taken from Mount Tamborine in the Gold Coast hinterland of Australia, near Brisbane.

Lunar Eclipse Collage

Teresa Johnson

Teresa Johnson, who describes herself as a "total beginner," sent in this collage of lunar eclipse photos taken in Manhattan Beach, California, on Oct. 8, 2014.

Oct. 8, 2014, Lunar Eclipse Seen in Albany, NY

Matt Pollock

Astrophotographer Matt Pollock sent in a photo of the lunar eclipse seen next to the Corning Tower in Albany, New York, taken Oct. 8, 2014.

Lunar Eclipse and Crescent City Connection

Mark Huber

Astrophotographer Mark Huber sent in a photo of the lunar eclipse over the Crescent City Connection, formerly the Greater New Orleans Bridge, taken on Oct. 8, 2014. Read the full story.

Lunar Eclipse and High Roller Ferris Wheel

Tyler Leavitt

Astrophotographer Tyler Leavitt of Las Vegas caught the lunar eclipse between the spokes of the High Roller Ferris wheel on Oct. 8, 2014. Read the full story.