This Final 'Interstellar' Trailer Is Epic and Amazing (Video)

Christopher Nolan's space epic "Interstellar" is still a month away from theaters, but the final trailer is out now and to say it is amazing is an understatement of, well, interstellar proportions.

In "Interstellar," Earth has run out of food, and a team of astronauts — including Matthew McConaughey as engineer-pilot "Cooper" — has to leave the planet to hunt for an alien world that humans could call home. The new two-and-a-half-minute clip features more scenes of a dusty, desperate Earth and Cooper with the daughter he has to leave behind for his humanity-saving mission. There are also gorgeous new shots of imagined alien planets and the spaceship Endurance. There's even a new view of that weird monolithic walking robot we caught a glimpse of in the last trailer. "Mankind's next step," the trailer's title card reads," will be our greatest."

In the teaser, we also find out that humans don't have much time to find a new home planet. "Your daughter's generation will be the last to survive on Earth," Michael Caine, as a professor, gravely tells Cooper.

A screengrab from the final "Interstellar" trailer showing Cooper and a strange robot exploring an alien world. (Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

The final "Interstellar" trailer is a reward in a new online experience that launched Monday (Sept. 29) by Paramount Pictures, Warner Bros. and Google. Through the website http://interstellar.withgoogle.com, visitors can find the trailer and other film Easter eggs in a "Space Hunt," while two other experiences (a Time Capsule and Transmissions) are also promised.

"Interstellar" is partly based on the writings of physicist Kip Thorne. The movie will go into wide released in the United States on Nov. 7, but the new trailer reveals that the film will start showing in IMAX theaters two days earlier, on Nov. 5.

