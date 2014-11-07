'Interstellar' in Pictures: A Space Epic Gallery

'Interstellar' Movie Poster

Paramount Pictures

Director Christopher Nolan has crafted a space epic in his 2014 film "Interstellar," which stars actor Matthew McConaughey leading an all-star cast. In "Interstellar," Nolan chronicles the search for another planet for humanity after life of Earth becomes unsustainable. See images from the film "Interstellar" in this Space.com gallery.

McConaughey at 'Interstellar' Premiere

Paramount Pictures

Matthew McConaughey signs autographs at a premiere for Paramount Pictures' "Interstellar" motion picture.

Promotional Still from 'Interstellar'

Paramount Pictures

A promotional image shows a scene from the motion picture "Interstellar."

'Interstellar' Oculus Rift Experience

Paramount Pictures

'Interstellar' Oculus Rift Experience involves special goggles.

Promotional Still from 'Interstellar'

Paramount Pictures

A promotional image shows a scene from the motion picture "Interstellar."

Promotional Still from 'Interstellar'

Paramount Pictures

A promotional image shows a scene from the motion picture "Interstellar."

Matthew McConaughey in 'Interstellar''

Paramount/Warner Bros.

Actor Matthew McConaughey stars as engineer-pilot "Cooper" in Christopher Nolan's space epic "Interstellar."

"Interstellar" Final Trailer Still

Paramount Pictures

in the

Interstellar Still

Paramount Pictures

A strange, walking robot appears to help the human crew explore new worlds in this still from the final "Interstellar" trailer.

Interstellar Film Poster: Go Further

Paramount Pictures

One of several dazzling theatrical posters for the film "Interstellar." Here, the film's spaceship appears poised for an interstellar trek through a wormhole. Read our take on the "Interstellar" posters.

'Interstellar' Poster: Inspiration

Paramount Pictures

A theatrical poster for the film "Interstellar," directed by Christopher Nolan, which opens in theaters on Nov. 7, 2014. Read our take on the "Interstellar" posters.