Rare Bright Sprites Dance in South Dakota's Night Sky (Photos)

A storm over central South Dakota provided these stunning images for astrophotographer Randy Halverson.
The still images from a timelapse video on Aug. 20, show an amazing view of 'sprites' — rare electromagnetic bursts that form above thunderstorms.
"On August 20th, 2014, I timelapsed a storm over central South Dakota with multiple cameras. I left for Wyoming without looking at most of the frames," Halverson wrote on his website. "When I got back I went through the frames and found 7 with sprites in them."
The dancing lights have appeared above most thunderstorms throughout history, but researchers did not start studying them until one accidentally recorded a sighting on camera in 1989.
