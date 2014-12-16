Rare Bright Sprites Dance in South Dakota's Night Sky (Photos)

Astrophotographer Randy Halverson sent in a frame from a timelapse video taken of a storm in central South Dakota. The image shows sprites as the red flashes above the storm at right. Sprites consiste of large scale electrical discharges that occur high above clouds. Also the green airglow shows gravity waves as faint ripples. Halverson thanks Tom Warner and Dr. Walter Lyons for helping identify gravity waves. Video shot Aug. 20, 2014.

A storm over central South Dakota provided these stunning images for astrophotographer Randy Halverson.

The still images from a timelapse video on Aug. 20, show an amazing view of 'sprites' — rare electromagnetic bursts that form above thunderstorms.

"On August 20th, 2014, I timelapsed a storm over central South Dakota with multiple cameras. I left for Wyoming without looking at most of the frames," Halverson wrote on his website. "When I got back I went through the frames and found 7 with sprites in them."

The dancing lights have appeared above most thunderstorms throughout history, but researchers did not start studying them until one accidentally recorded a sighting on camera in 1989.

