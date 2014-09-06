The VLT Survey Telescope at ESO’s Paranal Observatory in Chile has captured this beautifully detailed space wallpaper of the galaxy Messier 33, often called the Triangulum Galaxy. This nearby spiral, the second closest large galaxy to our own galaxy, the Milky Way, is packed with bright star clusters, and clouds of gas and dust. This picture is amongst the most detailed wide-field views of this object ever taken and shows the many glowing red gas clouds in the spiral arms with particular clarity.
Glowing Clouds in Spiral Arms | Space Wallpaper
(Image: © ESO)
