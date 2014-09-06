Trending

Glowing Clouds in Spiral Arms | Space Wallpaper

By Science & Astronomy 

Triangulum Galaxy by VST
The VLT Survey Telescope at ESO’s Paranal Observatory in Chile has captured this beautifully detailed space wallpaper of the galaxy Messier 33, often called the Triangulum Galaxy.
(Image: © ESO)

The VLT Survey Telescope at ESO’s Paranal Observatory in Chile has captured this beautifully detailed space wallpaper of the galaxy Messier 33, often called the Triangulum Galaxy. This nearby spiral, the second closest large galaxy to our own galaxy, the Milky Way, is packed with bright star clusters, and clouds of gas and dust. This picture is amongst the most detailed wide-field views of this object ever taken and shows the many glowing red gas clouds in the spiral arms with particular clarity.

Wallpapers

Standard
800x600
1024x768
1280x1024
1600x1200
Wide
1280x800
1440x900
1680x1050
1920x1200

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.