Moon, Mars and Bright Star Spica Captivate Amateur Astronomer (Photo)

Astrophotographer Giuseppe Petricca captured the colorful conjuction of the moon, Mars and Spica in this image.

When the moon, Mars and bright star Spica met up in a cosmic conjunction last month, one veteran night sky photographer had his camera ready.

Astrophotographer Giuseppe Petricca captured this view of the moon, Mars and Spica together on July 5 while observing the night sky from Pisa, Italy.

"A zoom on the colorful moon, Mars, Spica conjunction, in the middle of high layer clouds that were present all the time in the sky," Petricca wrote in an email to Space.com. Petricca used a Nikon P90 camera to take the image.

