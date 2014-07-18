Future Moon Exploration: How Humans Will Visit Luna (Infographic)

Plans that have been announced in recent years for crewed space flights to the moon.

In every decade since the Apollo moon landing program ended, conceptual missions for returning to the moon have been proposed. Most of these involve tourism, lunar mining or the establishment of a lunar base. As of 2014, no single mission has a firm launch date, but several have been imagined:

SPACE ADVENTURES

Name: Deep Space Expedition Alpha (DSE-Alpha)

Mission: Lunar flyby for two paid tourists

Duration: Nine days

Crew: Two

Spacecraft: Russian Soyuz docked to habitation module

Target date: 2017

NASA

Name: Exploration Mission 2

Mission: Lunar orbit test of NASA spacecraft

Duration: 14 days

Crew: Two

Spacecraft: Orion Crew Module

Target date: 2021

GOLDEN SPIKE

Name: Golden Spike

Mission: Manned lunar landing for two paid tourists

Duration: TBD

Crew: Two

Spacecraft: Lander/Crew Module

Target date: 2020

How Golden Spike's Moon Landing Plan Works (Infographic)

SHACKLETON ENERGY CO.



Name: TBD

Mission: Human-tended robotic mining at lunar south pole

Duration: TBD

Crew: Six to eight

Spacecraft: TBD

Target date: 2020

EUROPEAN SPACE AGENCY

Name: Aurora Exploration Programme

Mission: Manned lunar landing

Duration: TBD

Crew: TBD

Spacecraft: TBD

Target date: 2024

Moon Base Visions: How to Build a Lunar Colony (Photos)

RUSSIAN LUNAR EXPLORATION PROGRAM

Name: TBD

Mission: Manned lunar landing

Duration: TBD

Crew: TBD

Spacecraft: TBD, launched on Angara rocket

Target date: 2030

CHINESE LUNAR EXPLORATION PROGRAM

Name: CLEP

Mission: Manned lunar landing

Duration: TBD

Crew: TBD

Spacecraft: TBD

Target date: TBD

OPENLUNA

Name: OpenLuna

Mission: Return humans to moon by private enterprise

Duration: Two-week surface stay

Crew: One

Spacecraft: "Tranquility" lander

Target date: TBD

