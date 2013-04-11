Golden Spike on the Moon: Private Lunar Trips (Photos)

Golden Spike Flags on the Moon

The Golden Spike Company

The Golden Spike Company intends to be the first company planning to offer routine exploration expeditions to the surface of the Moon.

Golden Spike Moon Lander

Golden Spike Company

An artist's illustration of a Golden Spike Company moon lander on the lunar surface.

Golden Spike Step on the Moon

The Golden Spike Company

Golden Spike Flyer

The Golden Spike Company

This Golden Spike Company flyer outlines the organization's vision of commercial human lunar missions.

How Golden Spike's Moon Landing Plan Works (Infographic)

Karl Tate, SPACE.com contributor

The private company announced commercial passenger flights to the moon starting in 2020.

Golden Spike Astronaut

Golden Spike Company

A Golden Spike astronaut, or spikonaut, on the moon. This photo was taken on December 5, 2012.

Golden Spike Podium Logo Poster

Golden Spike Company

A podium logo poster for the Golden Spike Company, which plans to launch private manned trips to the moon.

Planned Flight Path for Golden Spike Mission to Moon

Golden Spike Company

Golden Spike Company planned flight path to the moon.

Golden Spike Founder Gerry Griffin

Golden Spike Company

Golden Spike’s chairman, Gerry Griffin, spoke to members of the press. Griffin is the former Apollo Flight Director and NASA Johnson Space Center Director. This photo was taken on December 6, 2012.

Golden Spike Founder Alan Stern

Golden Spike Company

Golden Spike President and CEO, Alan Stern, speaks to the press about the company. This photo was taken on December 6, 2012.