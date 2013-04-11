Golden Spike on the Moon: Private Lunar Trips (Photos)

Golden Spike Flags on the Moon
The Golden Spike Company intends to be the first company planning to offer routine exploration expeditions to the surface of the Moon.
Golden Spike Moon Lander
An artist's illustration of a Golden Spike Company moon lander on the lunar surface.
Golden Spike Step on the Moon
Golden Spike Flyer
This Golden Spike Company flyer outlines the organization's vision of commercial human lunar missions.
How Golden Spike's Moon Landing Plan Works (Infographic)
The private company announced commercial passenger flights to the moon starting in 2020.
Golden Spike Astronaut
A Golden Spike astronaut, or spikonaut, on the moon. This photo was taken on December 5, 2012.
Golden Spike Podium Logo Poster
A podium logo poster for the Golden Spike Company, which plans to launch private manned trips to the moon.
Planned Flight Path for Golden Spike Mission to Moon
Golden Spike Company planned flight path to the moon.
Golden Spike Founder Gerry Griffin
Golden Spike’s chairman, Gerry Griffin, spoke to members of the press. Griffin is the former Apollo Flight Director and NASA Johnson Space Center Director. This photo was taken on December 6, 2012.
Golden Spike Founder Alan Stern
Golden Spike President and CEO, Alan Stern, speaks to the press about the company. This photo was taken on December 6, 2012.