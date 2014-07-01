Blast Off | Space Wallpaper

Part of the 3000-metre peak of Cerro Armazones was blasted away as a step towards levelling the summit in preparation for the construction of the largest optical/infrared telescope in the world.

This space wallpaper shows part of the 3000-metre peak of Cerro Armazones blasting away as a step towards levelling the summit in preparation for the construction of the largest optical/infrared telescope in the world. 5000 cubic metres of rock was removed, as seen in this photo from a distance of a few hundred metres. It was the first in a series of blastings aimed to remove a total of 220 000 cubic metres of rock for the 300 x 150 metres platform.