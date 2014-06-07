Best Space Photos of the Week - June 7, 2014

Saturn's Amazing Northern Lights Dance in Hubble Telescope Photos

NASA/ESA, Acknowledgement: J. Nichols (University of Leicester)

Saturn's northern lights dance in an amazing new series of images taken by the Hubble Space Telescope. [See more photos here.]

Amazing Space Photos by NASA Astronaut Reid Wiseman

Reid Wiseman via NASA/@Astro_Reid

NASA astronaut Reid Wiseman launched to the International Space Station in May 2014 to begin a half-year mission in space. See his amazing photos of life and the view from Earth orbit in this Space.com gallery. HERE: Wiseman took this image from the International Space Station on June 1, 2014 with the caption, “My parents were waving in Maryland at sunrise, so I took a picture of them.” [See more photos here.]

NASA Sees Spectacular Sun Eruption Like Never Before (Video)

NASA/LMSAL/IRIS/SDO/Goddard

A tiny NASA spacecraft with a close-up view of the sun has observed its first coronal mass ejection, or CME, a violent eruption of solar material, the space agency announced. [See the video here. ]

Giant Sun Plasma Tendril Sparks Solar Eruption (Video)

NASA/SDO

A massive filament of super-hot plasma on the sun sparked an intense solar storm on Wednesday (June 4). [See video of the solar eruption here.]

NASA's 1st Orion Spaceship Gets World's Largest Heat Shield (Photos)

NASA

The largest heat shield ever built for a spacecraft has just met its ride — NASA's new Orion deep-space capsule — ahead of the craft's debut test flight later this year. [Read the full story.]

SpaceX's Huge Falcon Heavy Rocket: How It Works (Infographic)

By Karl Tate, Infographics Artist

The next generation of super heavy-lift launch vehicle is the privately developed SpaceX Falcon Heavy. Although NASA's Saturn V moon rocket could lift about two and a half times as much mass, the Falcon Heavy would still be the most powerful U.S. rocket to be launched since the Saturns were retired in 1972. [See it here.]

Alien Planet-Hunting Telescope Tool Snaps 1st Amazing Images (Video, Photos)

ESO/J.-L. Beuzit et al./SPHERE Consortium

A new instrument designed to give scientists a direct look at nearby alien worlds has seen its "first light" in Chile, astronomers announced today. [Read the full story.]

Colorful Hubble Telescope Image Is Best-Ever View of Universe's Evolution (Video)

NASA, ESA, H. Teplitz and M. Rafelski (IPAC/Caltech), A. Koekemoer (STScI), R. Windhorst (Arizona State University), and Z. Levay (STScI)

Astronomers announced a new Hubble Space Telescope image today (June 3), showing off the universe in colorful, ultraviolet and infrared light. [See the video here. ]

Vote for NASA Moon Probe's Best Lunar Art Shot (Video)

NASA/Goddard Space Flight Center/Arizona State University

To celebrate the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter's 5th birthday, NASA officials are putting together a collection, called 'The Moon as Art' and they want your vote to decide which LRO image will grace the cover. [See the video here. ]