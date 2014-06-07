Best Space Photos of the Week - June 7, 2014

Saturn's Amazing Northern Lights Dance in Hubble Telescope Photos
Saturn's northern lights dance in an amazing new series of images taken by the Hubble Space Telescope. [See more photos here.]
Amazing Space Photos by NASA Astronaut Reid Wiseman
NASA astronaut Reid Wiseman launched to the International Space Station in May 2014 to begin a half-year mission in space. See his amazing photos of life and the view from Earth orbit in this Space.com gallery. HERE: Wiseman took this image from the International Space Station on June 1, 2014 with the caption, “My parents were waving in Maryland at sunrise, so I took a picture of them.” [See more photos here.]
NASA Sees Spectacular Sun Eruption Like Never Before (Video)
A tiny NASA spacecraft with a close-up view of the sun has observed its first coronal mass ejection, or CME, a violent eruption of solar material, the space agency announced. [See the video here. ]
Giant Sun Plasma Tendril Sparks Solar Eruption (Video)
A massive filament of super-hot plasma on the sun sparked an intense solar storm on Wednesday (June 4). [See video of the solar eruption here.]
NASA's 1st Orion Spaceship Gets World's Largest Heat Shield (Photos)
The largest heat shield ever built for a spacecraft has just met its ride — NASA's new Orion deep-space capsule — ahead of the craft's debut test flight later this year. [Read the full story.]
SpaceX's Huge Falcon Heavy Rocket: How It Works (Infographic)
The next generation of super heavy-lift launch vehicle is the privately developed SpaceX Falcon Heavy. Although NASA's Saturn V moon rocket could lift about two and a half times as much mass, the Falcon Heavy would still be the most powerful U.S. rocket to be launched since the Saturns were retired in 1972. [See it here.]
Alien Planet-Hunting Telescope Tool Snaps 1st Amazing Images (Video, Photos)
A new instrument designed to give scientists a direct look at nearby alien worlds has seen its "first light" in Chile, astronomers announced today. [Read the full story.]
Colorful Hubble Telescope Image Is Best-Ever View of Universe's Evolution (Video)
Astronomers announced a new Hubble Space Telescope image today (June 3), showing off the universe in colorful, ultraviolet and infrared light. [See the video here. ]
Vote for NASA Moon Probe's Best Lunar Art Shot (Video)
To celebrate the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter's 5th birthday, NASA officials are putting together a collection, called 'The Moon as Art' and they want your vote to decide which LRO image will grace the cover. [See the video here. ]