Amazing Space Photos by NASA Astronaut Reid Wiseman

Waving from Maryland to ISS

Reid Wiseman via NASA/@Astro_Reid

NASA astronaut Reid Wiseman launched to the International Space Station in May 2014 to begin a half-year mission in space. See his amazing photos of life and the view from Earth orbit in this Space.com gallery. HERE: Wiseman took this image from the International Space Station on June 1, 2014 with the caption, “My parents were waving in Maryland at sunrise, so I took a picture of them.”

International Space Station World Cup Head Shave

From left to right: NASA's Steve Swanson, German astronaut Alexander Gerst and NASA's Reid Wiseman line up after Gerst shaved both NASA astronauts' heads to even a bet the NASA astronauts lost after the United States lost to Germany in a World Cup match on June 26, 2014.

World Cup Head Shave

German astronaut Alexander Gerst shaves NASA astronaut Reid Wiseman's head on the International Space Station after the United States lost to Germany in the World Cup on June 26, 2014.

Reid Wiseman, Vine

Reid Wiseman posted the first Vine video from space on June 6, 2014

Earth is Round from the ISS

Reid Wiseman via NASA/@Astro_Reid

Astronaut Reid Wiseman took this image of Earth from the International Space Station on June 1, 2014 with the caption, “It took a 12mm lens to confirm – earth is round.”

A Toy in Outer Space from ISS

Reid Wiseman via NASA/@Astro_Reid

Astronaut Reid Wiseman took this image of Earth and a floating die from the International Space Station on June 1, 2014 with the caption, “A simple toy from my childhood makes for a cool picture in space.”

Hazy sunset over Madagascar from ISS

Reid Wiseman via NASA/@Astro_Reid

Astronaut Reid Wiseman took this image of a Hazy sunset over Madagascar from the International Space Station. The image was posted to Twitter on June 2, 2014.

Reid Wiseman Takes a Selfie

Reid Wiseman via NASA/@Astro_Reid

Astronaut Reid Wiseman took this image of himself and astronauts Alexander Gerst and Maksim Surayev from the International Space Station posted to Twitter on June 2, 2014.

Papa New Guinea from ISS

Reid Wiseman via NASA/@Astro_Reid

Astronaut Reid Wiseman took this image from the International Space Station. The image was posted to Twitter on June 2, 2014 with the caption "Goodnight from ISS. Lush beauty in Papa New Guinea."

Solar Arrays from ISS Astronaut Reid WIseman

Reid Wiseman via NASA/@Astro_Reid

Astronaut Reid Wiseman took this image from the International Space Station. The image was posted to Twitter on June 2, 2014 with the caption " Solar arrays block the sun. Our atmosphere shines through.”

Volcanoes in Auckland, New Zealand from ISS

Reid Wiseman via NASA/@Astro_Reid

Astronaut Reid Wiseman took this image from the International Space Station. The image was posted to Twitter on June 2, 2014 with the caption "Two volcanoes peek through the morning clouds near Auckland, New Zealand.”