Best Night Sky Photos of the Week: June 7, 2014

Amazing Night Sky Photos for June 2014 (Stargazing Gallery)

See stunning photos of the night sky and sun as seen by stargazers around the world in this Space.com photo gallery for June 2014 made up of images sent in by Space.com readers. HERE: Astrophotographer John Chumack sent in a image of M3 Globular Star Cluster made at his observatories in Yellow Springs, Ohio, on May 30, 2014. [See more photos]

Milky Way Glimmers Over New Hampshire Farm Museum (Photo)

The Milky Way appears to glimmer above New Hampshire barns in this stunning image. Astrophotographer A. Garrett Evans took this image on June 1 at the Muster Field Farm Museum in Sutton, New Hampshire. [Read the full story]

Milky Way Arcs Over Earthly Rock Arch in Spectacular Photo

Veteran night sky photographer Mike Taylor captured this stunning photo of the Milky Way over Corona Arch in Moab, Utah's Bootlegger Canyon on May 27, 2014. "I'm having a blast out in Utah," he wrote Space.com. Taylor used an orange LED to illuminate the arch and took the image using a Nikon D600 camera & 14-24 @ 14mm f/2.8 at a 30 sec exposure and ISO 3200. [Read the full story]

Mercury, Moon and Jupiter Shine Over Leaning Tower of Pisa (Photo)

Giuseppe Petricca

Majestic Full Flower Moon Rises Over North Carolina (Photo)

Astrophotographer Greg Diesel Walck captured this amazing photo of the rising Full Flower Moon of May. [See how he did it here. ]