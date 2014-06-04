Amazing Night Sky Photos for June 2014 (Stargazing Gallery)

Corona Arch At Night

Veteran night sky photographer Mike Taylor captured this stunning photo of the Milky Way over Corona Arch in Moab, Utah's Bootlegger Canyon on May 27, 2014. "I'm having a blast out in Utah," he wrote Space.com. Taylor used an orange LED to illuminate the arch and took the image using a Nikon D600 camera & 14-24 @ 14mm f/2.8 at a 30 sec exposure and ISO 3200. [Read the Full Story Here]

'Flower Moon' by Greg Diesel Walck

Veteran photographer Greg Diesel Walck sent in this amazing view of the full moon of May as it rose over Bells Island, NC, on May 14, 2014. Despite taking more than 15,000 photos of the moon during his career, Walck said he still gets excited to see the beauty of a moonrise. [Read the Full Story Here]

Milky Way Over the Grand Canyon

Ed Suarez

Astrophotographer Ed Suarez sent in a photo of the night sky over the Grand Canyon. Image submitted May 30, 2014.

M3 Globular Star Cluster by Chumack

Astrophotographer John Chumack sent in a image of M3 Globular Star Cluster made at his observatories in Yellow Springs, Ohio, on May 30, 2014.

Night Sky of Rural Maine

Astrophotographer Steven Coates sent in a photo of the night sky over rural Maine, including a bull in the foreground, taken in the summer of 2013. Image submitted June 2, 2014.

Comet Panstarrs K1

Chris Schur

Astrophotographer Chris Schur sent in a photo of Comet Panstarrs K1, taken in Payson, Arizona, on May 31, 2014.

Night Sky Over the North Carolina Mountains

Scott Ramsey

Astrophotographer Scott Ramsey sent in a photo of the night sky over North Carolina mountains. Image submitted May 31, 2014.