Salt and Pepper Craters | Space Wallpaper

Craters at the Moon’s south pole 1920
This space wallpaper shows the dark and shadowed regions of the Moon that fascinate astronomers and Pink Floyd fans alike.
(Image: © ESA/SMART-1/AMIE camera team; image mosaic: M. Ellouzi/B. Foing)

This space wallpaper shows the dark and shadowed regions of the Moon that fascinate astronomers. Our Moon’s rotation axis has a tilt of 1.5º, meaning that some parts of its polar regions never see sunlight – the bottoms of certain craters, for example, are always in shadow.

