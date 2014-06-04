Salt and Pepper Craters | Space Wallpaper

This space wallpaper shows the dark and shadowed regions of the Moon that fascinate astronomers and Pink Floyd fans alike. (Image: © ESA/SMART-1/AMIE camera team; image mosaic: M. Ellouzi/B. Foing)

This space wallpaper shows the dark and shadowed regions of the Moon that fascinate astronomers. Our Moon’s rotation axis has a tilt of 1.5º, meaning that some parts of its polar regions never see sunlight – the bottoms of certain craters, for example, are always in shadow. Wallpapers Standard

800x600

1024x768

1280x1024

1600x1200

Wide

1280x800

1440x900

1680x1050

1920x1200

