This space wallpaper shows the dark and shadowed regions of the Moon that fascinate astronomers. Our Moon’s rotation axis has a tilt of 1.5º, meaning that some parts of its polar regions never see sunlight – the bottoms of certain craters, for example, are always in shadow.
Salt and Pepper Craters | Space Wallpaper
(Image: © ESA/SMART-1/AMIE camera team; image mosaic: M. Ellouzi/B. Foing)
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.