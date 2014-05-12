Magnetic Fingerprint | Space Wallpaper

This fascinating space wallpaper shows the magnetic field of our Milky Way Galaxy as seen by ESA’s Planck satellite. This image was compiled from the first all-sky observations of polarized light emitted by interstellar dust in the Milky Way. (Image: © ESA and the Planck Collaboration)

The magnetic field is displayed using a visualization technique called line integral convolution (LIC). Wallpapers Standard

800x600

1024x768

1280x1024

1600x1200

Wide

1280x800

1440x900

1680x1050

1920x1200

