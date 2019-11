This unusual space wallpaper shows one of the VLT's Unit Telescopes. During the exposure the camera was zoomed so that the stars, and the rest of the image, are smeared radially to create a strange and striking effect. (Image: © ESO/G.Hüdepohl (atacamaphoto.com))

This unusual space wallpaper shows one of the VLT's Unit Telescopes. During the exposure the camera was zoomed so that the stars, and the rest of the image, are smeared radially to create a strange and striking effect. Wallpapers Standard

800x600

1024x768

1280x1024

1600x1200

Wide

1280x800

1440x900

1680x1050

1920x1200