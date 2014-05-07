NASA Discovers Earth Is Amazing in 'The Onion' Parody (Video)

The minds behind the satirical publication The Onion, take aim at NASA in a new, hilarious video poking fun at the space agency's relationship with the planet Earth.

The video takes the form of a newscast about a fictional NASA press event in which (fake) officials with the space agency explain that everything they need and want is actually on Earth, not in space. "After decades of searching the cosmos, today NASA announced that what it was really looking for was right here on planet Earth all along," the Onion newscaster said.

In The Onion's bizarre-o world, NASA scientists are planning to re-focus their efforts on more Earth-based endeavors like studying "the little things that truly give life meaning," said the newscaster. You can watch the full video in the window below:

"For years we foolishly chased after comets, moons and stars," Cole Wilson, a fake NASA researcher said in the video. "Outer space may be beautiful, but it's not as beautiful as the smile of a child, nor as sublime as a good bottle of wine shared among friends. Our search ends where it began, here on this big blue marble." [See photos of Earth taken from space by NASA]

The real NASA even responded to The Onion's video via Twitter yesterday (May 6): "Haha- but Earth is our favorite planet! 17 satellites study #EarthRightNow + we study the universe," real officials with NASA (@NASA) wrote.

Check out more from The Onion: http://www.theonion.com/video/nasa-discovers-this-planet-planet-earth-just-might,35961/

