Space Junk | Space Wallpaper

This space wallpaper is an illustration depicting the amount of space junk currently orbiting Earth. Scientists estimate the total number of space debris objects in orbit to be around 29,000 for sizes larger than 10 cm, 670,000 larger than 1 cm, and more than 170 million larger than 1 mm. [Full Story] Wallpapers Standard

