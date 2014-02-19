Space Age Toys: Photos from Toy Fair 2014

Cosmic Space Toy: Shadow Fx Color Projector from Crayola

Miriam Kramer/SPACE.com

Crayola's Shadow Fx Color Projector lets kids play with animation and drawing.

Retro Future: Benny's Spaceship, Spaceship, SPACESHIP! from LEGO

Miriam Kramer/SPACE.com

Benny's spaceship from the LEGO movie has a long history. The blue spaceman was an early LEGO space figure, and the callback to the early history of the toys pleased both adults and kids watching the film.

Amazing Robot: MiP from WowWee

Miriam Kramer/SPACE.com

MiP has a huge personality. The robot, which specializes in balancing, is talkative and engaging.

Little Scientists: National Geographic kits from Laser Pegs

Miriam Kramer/SPACE.com

The National Geographic sets from Laser Pegs show a few famous historical items in a new light.

High-Tech Toy: Ozobot

Miriam Kramer/SPACE.com

Ozobot is a tiny robot that packs a big gaming punch. The little bot can play games on a tablet and other surfaces.

Sci-Fi on Earth: Technomancer Digital Wizard Hoodie from ThinkGeek

Miriam Kramer/SPACE.com

The LED, light-up jacket comes with its own speaker, and wearers can cast "spells" by moving their arms in specific, pre-programed ways.

Do-It-Yourself Science: Geek & Co. Science! line from Thames & Kosmos

Miriam Kramer/SPACE.com

This line of DIY kits has something for every budding scientist. Kids can make their own solar system model, learn how to build a Martian volcano and even develop their own plasma reactor.

Hubsan Spy Plane

Miriam Kramer/Space.com

Hubsan Spy Plane consists of a tiny quadcopter with an HD video camera plus glasses for VR viewing, promoted by Odyssey Toys at Toy Fair in New York City, February 2014.

Benny's Spaceship

Miriam Kramer/Space.com

This amazing retro space set was based on a real-life 80's spaceship from the LEGO movie's director. This kit was presented at Toy Fair in New York City, February 2014.

DIY Solar System

Miriam Kramer/SPACE.com

Geek & Co. presents science kits of many different kinds at Toy Fair in New York City, February 2014. This one allows budding scientists to create a DIY solar system.

MiP, the Balancing Robot

Miriam Kramer/SPACE.com

Wowwee showed its balancing robot, MiP, at the Toy Fair in New York City in February 2014.