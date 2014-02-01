Best Night Sky Photos of the Week: Feb. 1, 2014

Rare Sight: Crescent Venus Spotted in Daytime Sky

Night sky photographer Chris Schur captured this rare shot of Venus in the daytime sky from Payson, Ariz., in January 2014.

Rare Sight: Mercury Spotted in Daytime Sky

Night sky photographer Chris Schur captured this rare image of Mercury in the daytime sky from Payson, Ariz., in January 2014.

'Pac-Man' Nebula Gobbles Up Space in Stunning Photo

Astrophotographer Steve Coates of Ocala, Fla., sent SPACE.com the stunning image of the Pac-Man Nebula on Jan. 20, 2014.

Green and Ghostly Northern Lights Haunt Norway Mountains (Photo)

Harald Albrigtsen

The northern lights dance across the sky, creating an ethereal glow that illuminates the darkness, in this jaw-dropping photo taken from Norway.

Rare Zodiacal Light + Milky Way Backlight 3 Volcanoes | Timelapse Video

Justing Ng

Photographer Justin Ng captured the glow of inner solar system dust scattering sunlight over 3 Indonesian volcanoes, the active Semeru and Bromo plus the dormant Batok. Planets Venus, Saturn and Mercury lie within this field of view.

Pacific Ocean Blue

Jim Reynolds

Astrophotographer Jim Reynolds sent in a photo of the night sky. He writes in an e-mail message to SPACE.com: "This shot is a 30-second exposure taken one hour after sunset looking west from the California coast. Venus, a meteor and the Milky Way are evident over the Pacific Ocean. The reflection of Venus is genuine." Image submitted Jan. 25, 2014.