Best Space Photos of the Week - Jan. 4, 2014

Jaw-Dropping Views of Saturn Cap 2013 for NASA's Cassini Spacecraft (Photos)
Saturn and two of its moons, Enceladus and Titan, appear as pretty as holiday ornaments in new images from NASA's Cassini spacecraft. [See More Photos]
First Asteroid Discovery of 2014 Likely Hit Earth
Astronomers have spotted the first new asteroid of 2014 — a car-size space rock that apparently slammed into Earth's atmosphere just after the calendar turned over. [Read the Full Story]
China's Moon Rover and Lander Spotted by NASA Spacecraft (Photos)
China's first moon lander and rover have been spotted on the lunar surface by a sharp-shooting NASA spacecraft orbiting the moon. [Read the Full Story]
LEGO Launches Mars Curiosity Rover, 5 More Toy Brick Spacecraft Await Liftoff
NASA's Mars Curiosity rover has landed in LEGO's toy catalog and is now available for order. [See how to build your own Curiosity rover LEGO model, and vote for five other iconic model ideas.]
Astronauts Wish Earth Happy New Year from Space (Video)
Astronauts on the International Space Station beamed a special Happy New Year greeting to the world to ring in 2014. See a video of the space station crew's video broadcast in NYC's Times Square. [See the Video]
Major Blizzard Visible from Space
The winter storm that lashed the Midwest and Northeast over the last couple of days and has left a blanket of snow in its wake also brought with it sub-zero, bone-chilling winds that are keeping the snow fresh and frozen. The storm's huge expanse across nearly two-thirds of the country was clearly visible in satellite imagery. [Read the Full Story]