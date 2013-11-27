Cosmic Glitter | Space Wallpaper

This sprinkling of cosmic glitter makes up the galaxy known as ESO 149-3, located some 20 million light-years away from us, as seen in this stunning space wallpaper.

This sprinkling of cosmic glitter makes up the galaxy known as ESO 149-3, located some 20 million light-years away from us, as seen in this stunning space wallpaper. It is an example of an irregular galaxy, characterized by its amorphous, undefined shape — a property that sets it apart from its perhaps more photogenic spiral and elliptical relatives. Around one quarter of all galaxies are thought to be irregular-type galaxies.