Cosmic Glitter | Space Wallpaper

By Science & Astronomy 

ESO-149-3 1920
This sprinkling of cosmic glitter makes up the galaxy known as ESO 149-3, located some 20 million light-years away from us, as seen in this stunning space wallpaper.
(Image: © ESA/Hubble & NASA; Acknowledgement: Luca Limatola)

This sprinkling of cosmic glitter makes up the galaxy known as ESO 149-3, located some 20 million light-years away from us, as seen in this stunning space wallpaper. It is an example of an irregular galaxy, characterized by its amorphous, undefined shape — a property that sets it apart from its perhaps more photogenic spiral and elliptical relatives. Around one quarter of all galaxies are thought to be irregular-type galaxies.

