Launch Photos: SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Blasts Off On Landmark Satellite Mission

Liftoff: SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Launches SES-8

SpaceX

A SpaceX Falcon 9 v1.1 rocket launches the SES-8 commercial communications satellite into orbit from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida on Dec. 3, 2013. The mission is SpaceX's first commercial satellite launch into a geostationary transfer orbit.



SpaceX Falcon 9 Launches SES-8 Satellite: Ascent

SpaceX

A SpaceX Falcon 9 v1.1 rocket streaks toward space carrying the commercial SES-8 communications satellite. The mission launched Dec. 3, 2013 from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida and is SpaceX's first commercial launch into a geostationary transfer orbit.



SpaceX SES-8 Satellite Launch: Airglow

SpaceX

The second stage engine on SpaceX's upgraded Falcon 9 v1.1 rocket glows red with the blue airglow of Earth's atmosphere in the background during the company's launch of the SES-8 communications satellite from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Fla., on Dec. 3, 2013.



SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Soars

SpaceX

The SpaceX Falcon 9 v1.1 rocket soars after lift off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Fla. on Dec. 3, 2013. The mission is SpaceX's first commercial satellite launch into a geostationary transfer orbit. This photo was released Nov. 28, 2013.

SpaceX Falcon 9 Launches SES-8 Satellite

SpaceX

A SpaceX Falcon 9 v1.1 rocket launches the SES-8 commercial communications satellite into orbit from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida on Dec. 3, 2013. The mission is SpaceX's first commercial satellite launch into a geostationary transfer orbit.



SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket and SES-8 Lift Off

SpaceX

A SpaceX Falcon 9 v1.1 rocket launches the SES-8 commercial communications satellite into orbit from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida on Dec. 3, 2013. The mission is SpaceX's first commercial satellite launch into a geostationary transfer orbit. This photo was released Nov. 28, 2013.

SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Abort

SpaceX

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket performs an automatic abort just before the first of two launch attempts to loft the SES-8 communications satellite into orbit from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station on Nov. 28, 2013. The mission will be a milestone flight for SpaceX, and will mark the company's first launch of its upgraded Falcon 9 rocket from Florida, as well as its first geostationary transfer orbit mission and an entry into the commercial satellite market.

SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket with SES-8

SpaceX

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket stands poised to launch the SES-8 communications satellite into orbit from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Fla. The November 2013 mission will be SpaceX's first launch of an upgraded Falcon 9 rocket from Florida.

Falcon 9 Vertical on Launch Pad

SpaceX

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is seen vertical in this photo on the launch pad at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Fla. This photo was released Nov. 28, 2013.

Falcon 9 Stands Poised to Launch

SpaceX

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket stands poised to launch the SES-8 communications satellite into orbit from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Fla. The mission is SpaceX's first commercial satellite launch into a geostationary transfer orbit. This image was released Nov. 28, 2013.

Falcon 9 Stands Ready on Launch Pad for SES-8 Satellite

SpaceX

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is seen in this image on the launch pad at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Fla. This photo was released Nov. 28, 2013.