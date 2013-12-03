Trending

Launch Photos: SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Blasts Off On Landmark Satellite Mission

By Spaceflight 

Liftoff: SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Launches SES-8

SpaceX

A SpaceX Falcon 9 v1.1 rocket launches the SES-8 commercial communications satellite into orbit from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida on Dec. 3, 2013. The mission is SpaceX's first commercial satellite launch into a geostationary transfer orbit. [Read the Full Launch Story Here]

[Watch the Video Here]

SpaceX Falcon 9 Launches SES-8 Satellite: Ascent

SpaceX

A SpaceX Falcon 9 v1.1 rocket streaks toward space carrying the commercial SES-8 communications satellite. The mission launched Dec. 3, 2013 from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida and is SpaceX's first commercial launch into a geostationary transfer orbit. [Read the Full Launch Story Here]

[Watch the Video Here]

SpaceX SES-8 Satellite Launch: Airglow

SpaceX

The second stage engine on SpaceX's upgraded Falcon 9 v1.1 rocket glows red with the blue airglow of Earth's atmosphere in the background during the company's launch of the SES-8 communications satellite from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Fla., on Dec. 3, 2013.[Read the Full Launch Story Here]

[Watch the Video Here]

SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Soars

SpaceX

The SpaceX Falcon 9 v1.1 rocket soars after lift off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Fla. on Dec. 3, 2013. The mission is SpaceX's first commercial satellite launch into a geostationary transfer orbit. This photo was released Nov. 28, 2013.

SpaceX Falcon 9 Launches SES-8 Satellite

SpaceX

A SpaceX Falcon 9 v1.1 rocket launches the SES-8 commercial communications satellite into orbit from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida on Dec. 3, 2013. The mission is SpaceX's first commercial satellite launch into a geostationary transfer orbit.[Read the Full Launch Story Here]

[Watch the Video Here]

SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket and SES-8 Lift Off

SpaceX

A SpaceX Falcon 9 v1.1 rocket launches the SES-8 commercial communications satellite into orbit from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida on Dec. 3, 2013. The mission is SpaceX's first commercial satellite launch into a geostationary transfer orbit. This photo was released Nov. 28, 2013.

SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Abort

SpaceX

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket performs an automatic abort just before the first of two launch attempts to loft the SES-8 communications satellite into orbit from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station on Nov. 28, 2013. The mission will be a milestone flight for SpaceX, and will mark the company's first launch of its upgraded Falcon 9 rocket from Florida, as well as its first geostationary transfer orbit mission and an entry into the commercial satellite market.

SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket with SES-8

SpaceX

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket stands poised to launch the SES-8 communications satellite into orbit from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Fla. The November 2013 mission will be SpaceX's first launch of an upgraded Falcon 9 rocket from Florida.

Falcon 9 Vertical on Launch Pad

SpaceX

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is seen vertical in this photo on the launch pad at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Fla. This photo was released Nov. 28, 2013.

Falcon 9 Stands Poised to Launch

SpaceX

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket stands poised to launch the SES-8 communications satellite into orbit from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Fla. The mission is SpaceX's first commercial satellite launch into a geostationary transfer orbit. This image was released Nov. 28, 2013.

Falcon 9 Stands Ready on Launch Pad for SES-8 Satellite

SpaceX

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is seen in this image on the launch pad at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Fla. This photo was released Nov. 28, 2013.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.