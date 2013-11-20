Onward ISON | Space Wallpaper

Comet ISON shows off its tail in this spectacular space wallpaper taken on Nov. 19, 2013, using a 14-inch telescope located at the Marshall Space Flight Center. The comet is just nine days away from its close encounter with the sun; hopefully it will survive to put on a nice show during the first week of December. The star images are trailed because the telescope is tracking on the comet, which is now exhibiting obvious motion with respect to the background stars over a period of minutes.

