Watch Live Now! NASA Probe Launching to Mars Today

An artist's depiction of NASA's MAVEN Mars orbiter flying high above the Martian surface. The probe will explore the planet's upper atmosphere, ionosphere and interactions with the sun and solar wind.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — NASA's next Mars probe is scheduled to launch to the Red Planet today (Nov. 18), and you can watch it live online right now. NASA TV's broadcast of the MAVEN (Mars Atmosphere and Volatile Evolution) spacecraft's run up to launch has started, and you can watch the live feed on SPACE.com.

MAVEN is set to launch atop an Atlas 5 rocket from here at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station at 1:28 p.m. EST (1828 GMT). The live broadcast of the launch began at 11 a.m. EST (1600 GMT). The probe will spend about 10 months en route to Mars, and once in orbit, the spacecraft will examine the planet's upper atmosphere to understand how the Red Planet lost most of its atmosphere to space over time. [NASA's MAVEN Mission to Mars (Photos)]

