Best Night Sky Photos of the Week: Nov. 16, 2013

'Tribute Hike' Headlamps Glow Under Dazzling Star Trails (Photos)

Colorado-based night sky photographer Jeff Warner took two beautiful images featuring the Milky Way over Loveland Pass, Colo., during a touching Tribute Hike for a fallen soldier. See how the images were made here. [Read the Full Story]

Milky Way Galaxy Glows Over Fiery Hawaiian Volcano in Stargazer's Photo

The Milky Way dazzles over the molten glow rising from Hawaiʻi's Halemaʻumaʻu Crater in this brilliant photo recently submitted to SPACE.com by photographer Quek ZongYe of Singapore. [Read the Full Story]

Spectacular Orion Nebula View Captured by Amateur Astronomer (Photo)

Brian Davis

Astrophotographer Brian Davis has captured a spectacular view of the Orion Nebula from a driveway in South Carolina. See the amazing Orion Nebula image here. [Read the Full Story]

Northern Lights Dance Over Sweden in Stunning Time-Lapse (Video)

Chad Blakley (lightsoverlapland.com)

From the frigid northern edge of Sweden, videographer Chad Blakley has captured amazing footage this fall of the northern lights, which have been stimulated by a recent uptick in solar activity. [Read the Full Story]

The Prairie Sky Is Wide and High

Mickey Welsh

Sky watcher Mickey Welsh sent in a photo of the moon and Venus taken in Irving, TX, on Nov. 6, 2013. He notes in an e-mail to SPACE.com that he did not notice the meteor streaking through the frame until he downloaded the photo onto his computer. Irving lives outside Dallas, TX, and housed the former Texas Stadium where the Dallas Cowboys football team used to play before moving to AT&T Stadium in 2009. [See More Photos]