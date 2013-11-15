Milky Way Galaxy Glows Over Fiery Hawaiian Volcano in Stargazer's Photo

Quek ZongYe of Singapore captured this image of the Milky Way glowing over Hawaiʻi's Halemaʻumaʻu Crater on Sept. 12, 2012. The image was released on Oct. 14, 2013.

The Milky Way dazzles over the molten glow rising from Hawaii's Halema'uma'u Crater in this brilliant photo by an amateur astronomer.

Photographer Quek ZongYe of Singapore took this photo on Sept. 12, 2012, but only recently shared it with SPACE.com. He used a Canon EOS 5D Mark III camera to photograph the crater, which is located within the massive summit caldera of Kilauea volcano in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on the Island of Hawaii.

Managing to capture a balance between the brightness of the fiery crater with the glittering Milky Way required a bit of resourcefulness. [See more amazing photos of the Milky Way Galaxy]

"Due to the difference in brightness between the volcanic lava glow and the dim Milky Way — in order to capture a balanced scene in one shot— I used a piece of leaf picked up from the area and placed it in front of the lens, covering the glow from the volcanic crater and only exposing it in the last two seconds out of the total 30-second exposure," he told SPACE.com via email.

