Landing Day Photos: Soyuz Capsule Returns Olympic Torch, Expedition 37 to Earth

Soyuz Undocks with Olympic Torch and Expedition 37 Crew

NASA TV

A Soyuz TMA-09M spacecraft is seen by cameras on the International Space Station after the two spacecraft undocked on Nov. 10, 2013. Riding home on the Soyuz were the Olympic torch and Expedition crewmembers Fyodor Yurchikhin of Russia, Karen Nyberg of NASA and Luca Parmitano of the European Space Agency. [Read the Full Landing Day Story Here]

Expedition 37 Landing: Soyuz Parachute

NASA TV

The Soyuz TMA-09M space capsule carrying the Expedition 37 crew and Olympic torch back to Earth is seen descending under parachute during a Nov. 10, 2013 landing EST in Kazakhstan, where the local time was Nov. 11. [Read the Full Landing Day Story Here]

Soyuz TMA-09M Landing: Touchdown

NASA TV

The Russian Soyuz TMA-09M spacecraft carrying the Olympic torch and three Expedition 37 crewmembers home from the International Space Station nears a 'bull's eye' landing on the steppe of Kazakhstan on Nov. 11, 2013 local time (Nov. 10 EST) to end a 166-day spaceflight. [Read the Full Landing Day Story Here]

Olympic Torch Back on Earth: Soyuz Spacecraft Descending

NASA/Carla Cioffi

The Soyuz TMA-09M space capsule carrying the Expedition 37 crew and Olympic torch back to Earth is seen descending under parachute during a Nov. 10, 2013 landing EST in Kazakhstan, where the local time was Nov. 11. [Read the Full Landing Day Story Here]

Olympic Torch Back on Earth: Soyuz Lands

NASA/Carla Cioffi

The Soyuz TMA-09M space capsule carrying the Expedition 37 crew and Olympic torch back to Earth is seen as it lands on Nov. 10, 2013 EST in Kazakhstan, where the local time was Nov. 11. [Read the Full Landing Day Story Here]

Olympic Torch Back on Earth: Yurchikhin Holds Torch

NASA/Carla Cioffi

Russian cosmonaut Fyodor Yurchikhin holds the Olympic torch for the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi, Russia after landing back on Earth in Kazakhstan Nov. 10, 2013 on a Soyuz TMA-09M spacecraft with crewmates Karen Nyberg of NASA and Luca Parmitano of the European Space Agency. The torch arrived at the space station on Nov. 7 with another Soyuz crew. [Read the Full Landing Day Story Here]

Olympic Torch Back on Earth: Expedition 37 Crew with Torch

NASA/Carla Cioffi

NASA Flight Engineer Karen Nyberg, left, Expedition 37 Commander Fyodor Yurchikhin of Roscosmos, center holding the Olympic torch, and European Space Agency Flight Engineer Luca Parmitano sit in chairs outside the Soyuz capsule just minutes after they landed in a remote area outside the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, on Nov. 10, 2013. [Read the Full Landing Day Story Here]

Olympic Torch Back on Earth: Soyuz Landing

NASA TV

Russian cosmonaut Fyodor Yurchikhin holds the Olympic torch for the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi, Russia after landing back on Earth in Kazakhstan Nov. 10, 2013 on a Soyuz TMA-09M spacecraft with crewmates Karen Nyberg of NASA and Luca Parmitano of the European Space Agency. The torch arrived at the space station on Nov. 7 with another Soyuz crew. [Read the Full Landing Day Story Here]

Olympic Torch Back on Earth: Nyberg Speaks with Family

NASA/Carla Cioffi

Expedition 37 NASA Flight Engineer Karen Nyberg is seen speaking to her family by satellite phone minutes after her landing in the Soyuz TMA-09M spacecraft in a remote area southeast of the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, on Nov. 10, 2013. [Read the Full Landing Day Story Here]

Olympic Torch Back on Earth: Luca Parmitano

NASA/Carla Cioffi

Expedition 37 Luca Parmitano of European Space Agency waves minutes after his landing in the Soyuz TMA-09M spacecraft in a remote area outside the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, on Monday, Nov. 10, 2013. [Read the Full Landing Day Story Here]

Olympic Torch Back on Earth: Karen Nyberg

NASA/Carla Cioffi

Expedition 37 NASA Flight Engineer Karen Nyberg is helped off the helicopter upon her arrival in Karaganda, Kazakhstan after her landing in the Soyuz TMA-09M spacecraft in a remote area southeast of the town of Zhezkazgan, Nov. 10, 2013. [Read the Full Landing Day Story Here]