Best Night Sky Photos of the Week: Oct. 26, 2013

Stunning Photo of Cosmic 'Cygnus Wall' Captured by Amateur Astronomer

A veteran astrophotographer captured this beautiful photo of the massive hot bed of star formation astronomers call the Cygnus Wall. Photographer Bill Snyder created this image from more than 18 hours of observations in 2013. [Read the Full Story]

Aurora, Milky Way, and Orionid Meteor Over Norway

Tommy Eliassen

Tommy Eliassen sent in a photo of an early Orionid meteor, the Milky Way and aurora captured about one hour after moonset on October 14, 2013. Photo taken in Lovund, Nordland, Norway. [See More Images]

Amateur Astronomer Spots Stunning Rosette Nebula in Full Bloom (Photo)

Brian Davis

Distant clouds of gas and dust form the likeness of a rose in this beautiful image of aptly named Rosette Nebula captured by a skilled amateur astronomer. Astrophotographer Brian Davis took the photo from a driveway in the suburbs of Sumter, S.C. [Read the Full Story]

Penumbral Lunar Eclipse of Oct. 18, 2013: A Moon Gazing Guide

David Peller

Astrophotographer David Peller caught several images of the penumbral lunar Eclipse over Worcester, MA, on Oct. 18, 2013. [See More Images]

Wow! Stargazer Snaps Amazing Photos of Comet ISON

Veteran astrophotographer John Chumack has captured amazing new Comet ISON photos and shared the series with SPACE.com. See how he made them here. [Read the Full Story]

Stunning Northern Lights Over Maine's Moosehead Lake a 'Sight to Behold' (Photo)

Astrophotographer Mike Taylor of Maine captured this spectacular view of the northern lights over Moosehead Lake on Oct. 10, 2013. See how he created the amazing aurora image here. [Read the Full Story]