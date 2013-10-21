Penumbral Lunar Eclipse of Oct. 18, 2013: A Moon Gazing Guide

Three Views of the Penumbral Lunar Eclipse Over Worcester, MA

David Peller

Astrophotographer David Peller caught several images of the penumbral lunar Eclipse over Worcester, MA, on Oct. 18, 2013.

Penumbral Lunar Eclipse Over Denmark

Ruslan Merzlyakov

Astrophotographer Ruslan Merzlyakov captured the penumbral lunar eclipse of Oct. 18, 2013, at several different stages. The results appear here. Photos taken at Nykøbing Mors, Denmark.

October 2013 Penumbral Lunar Eclipse Over Bokeelia, FL

Nicole Cicchino

Nicole Cicchino sent in a photo of the moon during the penumbral lunar eclipse of Oct. 18, 2013, taken in Bokeelia, FL.

Total Eclipse of the Moon (Infographic)

Karl Tate, SPACE.com Contributor

The full moon will pass through Earth's outer shadow in a penumbral lunar eclipse on Friday, Oct. 18, 2013. See how lunar eclipses work in the infographic above and read more about the Oct. 18 lunar eclipse here.

Penumbral Lunar Eclipse of Oct. 18, 2013 Diagram

Fred Espenak, NASA/GSFC

This diagram shows how the moon will pass through the Earth's penumbra (shadow) on Oct. 18, 2013. [Read more about the lunar eclipse and see how to watch it online here]

Penumbral Lunar Eclipse of Oct. 18, 2013 Map

Fred Espenak, NASA/GSFC

This diagram shows where people will be able to see moon will pass through the Earth's penumbra (shadow) on Oct. 18, 2013. [Read more about the lunar eclipse and see how to watch it online here]

Penumbral Lunar Eclipse, October 2013

Friday/Saturday, Oct. 18/19, 2:25–4:37 a.m. EDT. The Moon will pass through the edge (penumbra) of the Earth’s shadow just after moonrise on the East Coast of North America. This eclipse is very slight, so you will have to look closely so as not to miss it. Look for a shading on the lower half of the Full Moon. It will also be visible in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. [Read more about the lunar eclipse and see how to watch it online here]

Penumbral Lunar Eclipse of Oct. 18, 2013

Fred Espenak, NASA/GSFC

The moon will pass through the Earth's penumbra on Oct. 18, 2013. This page gives information on times and locations for viewing. [Read more about the lunar eclipse and see how to watch it online here]

Penumbral Lunar Eclipse Seen in Frankfurt, Germany

Stanislaus Ronny Terence

Space enthusiast Stanislaus Ronny Terence of Chennai, India, took these images of the penumbral lunar eclipse of April 25, 2013, during a visit to Frankfurt, Germany.