Orionid Meteor Shower Photos of 2013 (Gallery)

Orionids Meteor Shower 2013 in Cape May, NJ

Chris Bakley

Astrophotographer Chris Bakley sent in a photo of an Orionid meteor from North Cape May, NJ. The shot was taken only a couple minutes after moonrise while the moon was still low on the horizon. The larger star in this picture is Venus, and the moon was behind him. Image submitted on Oct. 21, 2013. [Read the Full Story behind the photo here.]

Aurora, Milky Way, and Orionid Meteor Over Norway

Tommy Eliassen

Tommy Eliassen sent in a photo of an early Orionid meteor, the Milky Way and aurora captured about one hour after moonset on October 14, 2013. Photo taken in Lovund, Nordland, Norway. [Read the Full Story behind the photo here.]

2013 Orionid Meteor Captured by All-Sky Network #2

NASA All-Sky Fireball Network

The NGA camera in Dahlonega, GA, part of NASA's All-Sky Fireball network, captured an Orionid meteor fireball blazing across the sky on Oct. 20, 2013. [Read the Full Story behind the photo here.]

How Meteor Showers Work (Infographic)

Karl Tate, SPACE.com contributor

Learn why famous meteor showers like the Perseids and Leonids occur every year [See the Full Infographic Here].

2013 Orionid Meteor Captured by All-Sky Network

NASA All-Sky Fireball Network

The camera of Tellus Science Museum in Cartersville, GA, part of NASA's All-Sky Fireball network, captured an Orionid meteor fireball blazing across the sky on Oct. 20, 2013. [Read the Full Story behind the photo here.]

Meteor Over Florida

'pescude'

A reader identified only as "pescude" sent in a photo of a meteor spotted in the constellation of Auriga, taken in North Fort Myers, Florida on August 11, 2013. [Read the Full Story behind the photo here.]

Possible 2013 Orionid Meteor Over Meridian, Idaho

Jay Shaw

Sky watcher Jay Shaw sent in a photo of a possible Orionid meteor over Meridian, Idaho, taken October 19, 2013. [Read the Full Story behind the photo here.]