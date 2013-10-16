ESO’s Very Large Telescope has captured a remarkably detailed space wallpaper of the Toby Jug Nebula, a cloud of gas and dust surrounding a red giant star. This view shows the characteristic arcing structure of the nebula, which, true to its name, does indeed look a little like a jug with a handle. This image was released Oct. 9, 2013.
Golden Arc | Space Wallpaper
(Image: © ESO)
