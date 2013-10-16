Trending

Golden Arc | Space Wallpaper

By Science & Astronomy 

Toby Jug Nebula space wallpaper
This stunning space wallpaper shows the Toby Jug Nebula, which is located about 1200 light-years from Earth in the southern constellation of Carina (The Ship’s Keel). More formally known as IC 2220, it is an example of a reflection nebula.
(Image: © ESO)

ESO’s Very Large Telescope has captured a remarkably detailed space wallpaper of the Toby Jug Nebula, a cloud of gas and dust surrounding a red giant star. This view shows the characteristic arcing structure of the nebula, which, true to its name, does indeed look a little like a jug with a handle. This image was released Oct. 9, 2013.

Wallpapers

Standard
800x600
1024x768
1280x1024
1600x1200
Wide
1280x800
1440x900
1680x1050
1920x1200

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.