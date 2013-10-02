“Winner” of the “People and Space” category in the Royal Observatory Greenwich’s Astronomy Photographer of the Year 2013 exhibition, this space wallpaper is a deceptively simple shot of figures silhouetted against a rising Moon. By photographing the people on the observation deck from a great distance, the photographer has emphasized their tiny scale compared to the grandeur of our natural satellite. Close to the horizon, Earth’s turbulent atmosphere blurs and softens the Moon’s outline and filters its normal cool grey tones into a warmer, yellow glow. This image was released Sept. 19, 2013.
Silhouettes | Space Wallpaper
(Image: © © Mark Gee | The National Maritime Museum | Royal Observatory Greenwich’s Astronomy Photographer of the Year 2013 )
