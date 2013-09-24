The glowing jumble of gas clouds visible in this stunning space wallpaper make up a huge stellar nursery nicknamed the Prawn Nebula. Taken using the VLT Survey Telescope at ESO’s Paranal Observatory in Chile, this may well be the sharpest picture ever taken of this object. It shows clumps of hot new-born stars nestled in among the clouds that make up the nebula. This image was released Sept. 18 2013.
Colorful Jumble | Space Wallpaper
(Image: © ESO. Acknowledgement: Martin Pugh)
