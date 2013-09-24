Trending

Colorful Jumble | Space Wallpaper

By Science & Astronomy 

Prawn Nebula space wallpaper
The glowing jumble of gas clouds visible in this stunning space wallpaper make up a huge stellar nursery nicknamed the Prawn Nebula.
(Image: © ESO. Acknowledgement: Martin Pugh)

The glowing jumble of gas clouds visible in this stunning space wallpaper make up a huge stellar nursery nicknamed the Prawn Nebula. Taken using the VLT Survey Telescope at ESO’s Paranal Observatory in Chile, this may well be the sharpest picture ever taken of this object. It shows clumps of hot new-born stars nestled in among the clouds that make up the nebula. This image was released Sept. 18 2013.

Wallpapers

Standard
800x600
1024x768
1280x1024
1600x1200
Wide
1280x800
1440x900
1680x1050
1920x1200

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.