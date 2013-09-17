Soyuz at Rest | Space Wallpaper

This space wallpaper shows the Soyuz TMA-08M spacecraft after it landed with Expedition 36 Commander Pavel Vinogradov, Flight Engineer Alexander Misurkin and Flight Engineer Chris Cassidy aboard, near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, on Sept. 11, 2013. (Image: © NASA/Bill Ingalls)

This space wallpaper shows the Soyuz TMA-08M spacecraft after it landed with Expedition 36 Commander Pavel Vinogradov of the Russian Federal Space Agency (Roscosmos), Flight Engineer Alexander Misurkin of Roscosmos and Flight Engineer Chris Cassidy of NASA aboard, in a remote area near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2013. Wallpapers Standard

