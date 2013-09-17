This space wallpaper shows the Soyuz TMA-08M spacecraft after it landed with Expedition 36 Commander Pavel Vinogradov of the Russian Federal Space Agency (Roscosmos), Flight Engineer Alexander Misurkin of Roscosmos and Flight Engineer Chris Cassidy of NASA aboard, in a remote area near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2013.
Soyuz at Rest | Space Wallpaper
(Image: © NASA/Bill Ingalls)
